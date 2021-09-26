Our nation is in the midst of another world war not of our choosing. So far, nearly 650,000 Americans have been lost and our strength in unity sorely tried. Like past wars, our noble experiment dedicated to the trinity of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is being tested. Can it adapt in order to prevail? Will each admirable aim give a bit to maintain the greater good?
Unlike other wars, this one’s truly global; affording no neutrality nor quarter. Our insidious and unrelenting foe invisibly permeates our borders, turning friends into effective double agents.
We know what it takes to repel the enemy from our shores and restore harmony, but doing so hinges on the resolve of all able-bodied Americans to sacrifice some liberty and happiness.
Nothing short of a general call to arms will plug the holes in our lines. Please consider doing your part in this war, take your jabs, sacrifice some personal liberty and happiness so we can return to our enviable, peacetime way of life. It’s worth the sacrifice.
Half of us have willingly registered for the draft or served in uniform. I ask some in that group, why that, but no shot?
John Weigand
Walla Walla
