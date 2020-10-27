For all of you who want to rid America of fossil fuels in favor of solar and wind, here’s a short list of all the things we use that come from petroleum: Ink, bicycle tires, nail polish, ballpoint pens, motor oil, dresses, dishwasher parts, shoe polish, CD player, vitamin capsules, purses, deodorant, panty hose, refrigerant, dentures, cold cream, movie film soft contact lenses, refrigerators, toothpaste, golf balls, ammonia, antiseptics, hand lotion, house paint, eyeglasses, disposable diapers. There are over 6,000 products that come from petroleum.
How are we going to replace all the items that come from petroleum? Rare earth minerals are used in the production of solar panels and wind turbines.
For a look at what this process entails when compared with fossil fuels go to YouTube: Energy 101: Mining and Rare Earths. Where are we going to dispose of all the batteries that are no longer useable? Where are we going to put the unusable solar panels and wind turbines? Putting them in the landfill is going to pollute the ground for all of you who want to save the Earth.
Those who think you can just stop the production of fossil fuels and strictly use solar and wind are fooling themselves and the politicians are lying. Think of all the jobs that are going to be lost by shutting down this industry.
Everyone should do research into what we’re being told.
Dolores Jackson
Walla Walla