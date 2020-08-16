I support Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge for many reasons: knowledge (impressive), experience (varied and valuable) and personality (fair and able to be a judge for everyone).
But I want to discuss another reason to vote for Brandon Johnson: his age. Brandon is 45. His opponent is 66. If Brandon is elected (and re-elected), he could well serve as a Superior Court judge for 20 years. His opponent would serve, maybe, one four-year term.
Then we would have to do all this over again. Regardless of whatever experience a candidate brings to the job of being a judge, it takes years to master all that is required. Consider this election as an opportunity to elect someone who will be a judge for many years — enough years to master the job and then serve well in that position.
Now retired, Judge Donald Schacht was first elected when he was 42, three years younger than Brandon is now. Judge Schacht served for, I think, 24 years.
Brandon has been a lawyer, with experience in a variety of legal fields, for 20 years. He has also served as a Superior Court judge pro tem. If elected, he could give Walla Walla County 20 or more years of service as a judge. And if he did, he would finish his 20-year career as a judge, still younger than his opponent is now.
Find out more about Brandon by going to his website: Johnson4judge2020.com. And when you do, consider the delightful symmetry of the 2020 in the address. This is year 2020. Brandon has been a lawyer for 20 years. And he could give us 20 years of excellent service as a judge. Talk about double entendre.
Let us elect someone who has the years ahead of him to master the job of being a judge and who could then serve for many years. This is why I plan to vote for Brandon Johnson for Superior Court judge. Please join me.
Sandy Morgan
Walla Walla