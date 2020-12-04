Ruth Brenner’s Nov. 27 U-B letter was well-written, articulate and persuasive. Reading it, I wanted to agree with her, but mostly I couldn’t.
She stated “... Many of those in charge of public health departments have earned all the scorn the citizenry can muster. They have shredded their credibility with actions such as conflating positive COVID-19 tests and active illness; failing to note the large majority of deaths are among the aged and people with serious co-morbidities; scaring the public into believing face-covering kerchiefs will prevent the virus from entering or exiting the respiratory tract; and moving in lockstep with Jay Inslee as he devastates our social cohesion.”
The number of positive COVID-19 tests does correlate with the number of active illnesses, though not precisely. Infected people with no symptoms can infect others. The fact that most deaths occur among the aged and people with serious underlying conditions has been fully publicized by public health officials and the media.
“Face-covering kerchiefs” — masks — do help prevent transmission of the disease. Fifty three-ply medical masks are available online for $20.
Ms. Brenner wrote “Public health entities have spent most of 2020 magnifying the risks associated with the virus.”
I think they have accurately explained the risks. By comparison, Trump has downplayed the risks and thereby has contributed to our present record-setting surge of COVID-19 infections and our 260,000 deaths.
The letter stated, “Inslee is becoming increasingly unhinged from any restraint on his power.” I agree, if we substitute “Trump” for “Inslee.”
I agree with much of Ms. Brenner’s advice near the end of her letter: “Make reasoned, articulate arguments about what those in power are doing wrong and the needless suffering they are inflicting,” but I would aim my ire at Trump and his enablers, not at Inslee.
I’m used to liberal arguments in favor of non-violent resistance, so it was instructive to read a conservative plea for that tactic.
I applaud Ms. Brenner’s final paragraph: “Last, don’t harass or threaten officials or their families. It is cruel and uncivilized.”
I would add that we must be kind to all the people with whom we interact, even if we strongly disagree with their viewpoints.
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla