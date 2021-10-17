I am in my 34th year as an educator within this valley.
This week, members of a group identifying themselves as “Common Core Conservatives” came to my home endorsing Republican candidates for city council/school board positions. I am not offended by this but found an accompanying brochure appalling.
The "information" about “diversity/equity training” and “health/sex education” within the Walla Walla Public Schools is false/distorted. The blatant misrepresentation of superiority/access of “groups of people” by skin color/race taught in our schools is false. I have personally experienced these attitudes as a female, Japanese-American citizen within this community, but never in curriculum. Historical events are relayed factually within the context of causal factors, as history repeats itself if members are not informed.
The allusion that schools are the originators of sex education and curricular statements are distorted. Minor consent and sex education are both voter-mandated RCWs, some of which dates back 30+ years.
The goal of WWPS is “inclusion of all,” in which “the most sought-after graduates” depart from our tutelage with accurate information. While opposing views can be helpful in refining processes, distortions of truth are divisive/destructive.
Please, become an accurately informed participant and disseminate factual information. We are all in this together.
Grace Ogoshi
Walla Walla
