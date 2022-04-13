The Washington Legislature and governor has approved a new license plate promoting the consumption of alcohol — specifically wine. I am disappointed in this.
I understand the wine lobby is very influential and the bill's state representative sponsor owns a vineyard, but to connect alcohol with motor vehicles in any positive way is irresponsible.
In 2019, there was a total of 172 deaths due to alcohol-impaired driving in Washington state. Thirty-three percent of these fatalities were the impaired drivers.
This may not seem like many people, but I don't believe those who lost a loved one due to alcohol impairment and driving would agree.
I find it very hypocritical that the same people who would spout "don't drink and drive" will actually be advertising alcohol on their vehicles.
Patricia Wilson,
Walla Walla