In a letter to the editor on Monday, Jerry Votendahl listed many reasons why 2020 was “the most fraudulent election ever perpetrated by Democrats against a sitting president, Donald Trump.”
Those alleged efforts at fraud have been considered by the courts in 60 cases brought by Trump and his supporters, 59 of which have been thrown out primarily due to lack of evidence.
As a former judge Mr. Votendahl is well aware that in a court of law “Grassfire articles,” assertions and conspiracy theories don’t count, only provable evidence. In one well publicized case Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee, ruled that the campaign’s request to throw away “millions of mail-in ballots would be drastic and unprecedented, disenfranchising a huge swath of the electorate....calling an election unfair does not make it so....voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections.”
If you’re going to ignore the seven million more Americans who voted for Joe Biden over Trump, you’d better have air tight evidence. Arguments about how popularity polls showed Trump besting Biden have no bearing on this: Only votes count, not opinions or polls.
Many Republican voters apparently split their ticket considering that the Republican Party as a whole did very well in House and Senate races. (So any conspiracy theory claiming that Democrats fraudulently rigged the vote would have to account for the fact that their ineptitude allowed all these other Republicans to win.)
Many election officials being wrongly accused of fraudulent behavior are Republicans: Witness the recent recorded Trump phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where he leans on his fellow Republican to find him 11,780 more votes allowing him to win.
Watch Georgia’s Republican election official Gabriel Sterling’s press conference on Monday as he step by step debunks Trumpian claims of fraud in the Georgia elections.
As I write this over one hundred U.S. representatives and a dozen senators from the Republican Party plan to object to the counting of electoral votes from several states Trump lost: Not because of any court provable evidence, but because Trump tweets and supporters would threaten their reelection in the next primary season.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, decries this as choosing “ambition over principle.”
We have young people in our armed forces who risk their lives to defend our democracy and Constitution. Shouldn’t we expect our representatives to put our democracy and Constitution above any Trumpian threat to their jobs?
Stephen Zilliox
Walla Walla