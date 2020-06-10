The Board of Congregation Beth Israel is concerned about the SS bolts tattoo on an officer of the Walla Walla Police Department, the immediate defensive response by the WWPD, and the lack of transparency about this issue. A symbol may carry multiple meanings to different people, but an explanation of its use by one group cannot remove the pain and hatred that it carries for others.
The board — Oliver Birchwood-Glover, Amy Blau, Evan Heisman, Joshua Slepin — believe the WWPD works hard to uphold its values of service, pride and integrity, but we as a community must hold the department accountable.
The initial messaging from the WWPD via social media and the article in the Union-Bulletin from June 7 did not tell the history of this symbol’s use in Nazi Germany and current use by neo-Nazi groups in the United States. The WWPD’s response has been reactionary and defensive, eroding the trust of our community.
We would like a public apology from the WWPD, Chief Scott Bieber and Officer Nat Small, acknowledging our concerns about the symbol’s history and their dismissal of its connection to genocide.
The tattoo and the WWPD response on their own are not only concerning to us as Jews, but also reflect a greater concern about the treatment of black, Latinx and LGBTQ people by police forces across this county.
The Black Lives Matters movement resonates strongly with our tradition’s call for justice, and we have been silent as a community for too long. The impacts of systemic racism are greater on other groups than they are on Jews, and we want to raise up the voices of those groups that carry the burden of systemic racism every single day.
We hope this incident becomes the catalyst for a dialog between the WWPD and the Walla Walla community on these national issues. The WWPD must listen to organizations that represent minority communities in Walla Walla.
We call upon the WWPD to be proactive about systemic racial bias, even if its leaders feel that these issues do not occur in their department. The city of Walla Walla and the WWPD must implement evidence-based policies such as civilian oversight, robust reporting, and demilitarization of the WWPD.
These measures, along with others in the #8cantwait proposal (8cantwait.org), would show a commitment to justice for minority communities and help restore trust in the WWPD.
On behalf of The Board of Congregation Beth Israel.
Evan Heisman
Board secretary
Walla Walla