Tracking Rep. McMorris Rodgers and Sen. Dozier
I voted for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers when she ran the first time. As my representative, I followed her career, her actions, her notes.
When I became disillusioned and disappointed with her performance, I wrote her several letters. None were acknowledged. I called three times and messages on the answering machine said her her mail box was full and she could not receive calls at this time.
On one note sent I wanted our state to be heard. But she wasn’t in Washington, D.C. She was on some party junket with a rich lobby interest group. She seems to spend more time on these junkets than she does on Capitol Hill.
When she was in that big train crash in Virginia in 2018, did anyone ask why she was on the train, going where and with whom? She got a lot of name recognition on the publicity.
More and more politicians get re-elected over and over on name recognition, not on their records.
Closer to home. I didn’t vote for Perry Dozier for state Senate because I consider him a career politician.
Recently the Legislature was considering bills, three were concerning Department of Corrections programs.
First DOC leadership was asked to explain the overall view of DOC functions, their particular jobs in that system and if they were against or for the bill.
Department of Corrections Secretary Steve Sinclair gave a factual overview and informed well.
The legislators were asked to raise their hands and give 21/2 minutes of questions.
Part of our economic base in Walla Walla is the Washington Sate Penitentiary. We need to know what will be impacting us, especially concerning early community release.
What level of inmate? Is DOC usurping courts (justice) and prosecutors (law)?
I never found out because when Dozier raised his hand he never asked a question. He and Sinclair spent time patting each other in the back about committees they been on together in the past and the last time they had lunch.
Is Dozier working for us or his buddies?
Dozier campaigned on endorsements. Name recognition and career politicians are not always a good thing,
Sharon M. Thompson
Walla Walla