Remember the poll about whether it was more important to you to be able to take larger antlered deer and elk or whether it was more important to to have more deer and elk around to take?
Remember there were no questions about how to actually go about meeting those goals?
Did you think an animal management plan would be developed to help land owners who were interested and state and federal land managers to enhance habitat areas to help with those goals?
I did. I was wrong.
There was no line of carefully crafted questions that led to any answer but to require costly permits to take fewer and fewer larger antlered and female animals and to cut the 30-day seasons to eight-day elk and 10-day deer seasons while protecting today indiscriminate predators with unlimited take.
Today the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is floating another “poll” with the same wording to blame sportsmen for their already-made decision not to develop more or better habitat but to shorten and further restrict seasons.
Last year, WDFW removed three of the seven Tucannon Lakes thus introducing shoulder to shoulder “combat” fishing rather than enhancing a somewhat rural outdoors experience to our young people.
This and the unnatural wood structures placed in the river were done to help the commercial fishers. These things lead to a few obvious conclusions. WDFW spends and directs the spending of hundreds of million of dollars to enhance, build up and support commercial fishing.
WDFW has been since the middle 1960s making recreational fishing and hunting less and less possible and more and more expensive providing an almost impossible ability for most working class people to spend needed time and opportunity in the education to our young people in the natural word.
WDFW manages people not wildlife or fish. WDFW is doing a great job of chasing people out of the natural world and into the fake electronic world of game stations and cellphone pecking.
Robert Martin
Walla Walla