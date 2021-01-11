I regret the actions by the so-called GOP group that recently threatened the election certification process in Washington, D.C. However, I am sick and tired of the news media and some liberals who are criticizing these actions.
For the last four years we have witnessed similar actions by so-called “peace protesters” conducted by individuals who in most cases were from the opposition party. Those were considered by many now criticizing as “legal” and by what I saw that is far from reality.
Both parties have participated in similar “illegal” events and its time to admit that.
The mistake by those involved in the election process was not to “prove” to those doubting the recent election’s legitimacy by showing that it was done correctly and legally. That wasn’t done and now many (nearly half) have some doubts as to the validity of the recent election results.
If these concerns are not resolved then President-elect Biden and his party will serve under a dome of doubt.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla