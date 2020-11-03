In reading the recent article on the allocation of lodging tax revenues, I was struck by the obvious conflict of interest that one of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) members seems to have as described by the paper.
The U-B says that the executive director of Visit Walla Walla, is also one of the board members of LTAC. As a board member, he would be able to vote on and influence the other board members’ decisions on how to allocate the funds.
The paper also mentions that LTAC is recommending that this board member’s organization receive $406,000 of the $600,000 in available funds.
While this may not break state law, it is clearly an ethical issue presenting a clear conflict of interest. I believe LTAC and/or the Walla Walla City Council should amend the bylaws of the committee to avoid these conflicts of interest in the future.
Joe Fondahn
Walla Walla