I am nearing my 80th year. As such I have lived through some pretty interesting times: World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Civil Rights movement, the 1960s, computers and the growth of IBM and Apple, the Middle East war, the birth of Israel, space travel, the nuclear age, etc.
I know that as a senior member of the community the younger generation has no time for the opinion of someone of my age, but here goes.
In my nearly 80 years I have never been amazed at the absolute stupidity of the liberal movement’s ideas. But, I have to admit this latest, the defunding of police departments, takes the cake!
Let that sink in: The defunding of the police! The police are our last line of defense against the mobs, the crooks, the real bad guy in our society, those who wish to harm us. Who are you going to call, your priest when the killer breaks into your house? How about the mayor or some city council person?
But then again, considering where it came from maybe that is not such a bad idea: Defund the police in New York City, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco and all the other liberal sink holes in this country!
Those of us who try to live a peaceful, quiet life will keep our police departments. I want that 911 option.
Oh, and here is a hurrah for CHAZ (Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone)! Another brilliant idea from the left!! Yep, they will do well. Let’s see: No police, no economy, extort the local business and residents, defy the government.
Yep, right in the great American tradition of self reliance, freedom, free thought, justice.
Thank God I only have a few years left! The way this is going I don’t think I want to see much more.
Al Conetto
Walla Walla