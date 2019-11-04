Fool me once, it's your fault, fool me twice, it's mine.
For 50 years scientist have warned us of future gloom and doom caused by burning of fossil fuels. Most of those early predictions didn't come true, partly, I think, because we have substantially cleaned up our water and air from pollution.
Thenn 1989, after some scientist predicted an oncoming mini ice age, others believed that global warming was happening and that it was mainly caused by man's burning of fossil fuels (C02-Carbon Dioxide). And, utilizing their computer models they predicted that by year 2000 winters would be without snow, Arctic and Antarctic ice would melt away, polar bears would die, droughts would cause massive starvation and seas would rise and destroy nations.
Notwithstanding that burning of fossil fuels continued, none of those predictions came true. But now they again tell us that gloom and doom is coming in 10 years or so if we don't eliminate fossil fuels, based upon their more accurate computer models. Really?
If we are in a climate crisis why haven't we felt that Crisis here in the United States ?
Bart Preecs (letter to the editor of Oct. 13) tells us, however, that we are in a crisis, getting warmer by the year and that 1980s was the hottest decade and each year thereafter was hotter than the average of the prior year.
However, Mr. Preecs must have interpreted global temperatures, which are difficult if not impossible to adequately verify, rather than researching our weather history here in the U.S.
If he had he would have found that in the 1980s there were only three states high-temperature records set and only two set after the year 2000 and the warmest decade was the 1930s where 24 State high temperature records were set. According to NASA, 1934 was the hottest year, 1936 was the hottest summer and that no monthly high record has been set since 1961. Our average annual temperature here in Washington State is 48.3 degrees. (just .3 degrees off our coldest record) and our hottest was 50.9 degrees set in 1934.
It also appears that 2019 may be one of our coldest years on record. Climate Crisis doesn't compute with reality except perhaps we may be headed towards a mini ice age — we sure could use a little more hot sun.
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla