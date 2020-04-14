How did we, a country with just over 4% of the world’s population, come to have 30% of all the reported COVID-19 infections in the world? I appreciate that criticism during a national emergency might seem inappropriate but becomes necessary when a repeat of earlier mistakes seems inevitable given the administration’s current rhetoric.
On Jan. 20, the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in both South Korea and in the U.S., something President Trump was reportedly warned about as early as Dec. 22, 2019. The U.S. has about 6.2 times the population of South Korea, a densely populated nation. As of this writing, the U.S. has suffered 22,115 deaths from the disease and South Korea only 217. Obviously, there must have been differences in how the pandemic was handled; what were they?
Less than a week after the detection of the first COVID-19 case, South Korea convened a meeting of 20 medical and pharmaceutical companies to jump-start development and distribution of test kits. On Feb. 23, it declared a national emergency, three weeks before the U.S. did the same.
About two weeks after the meeting with medical equipment manufacturers South Korea was testing 20,000 people per day with results back in six hours; which greatly increased the efficacy of their contact tracing and avoided mass shelter in place declarations.
The government in South Korea also tolerated no price gouging and worked together coordinating private industries and local governments to be sure supplies were distributed where and when needed.
In the U.S., the message from the federal level was that states were on their own to get what they needed.
South Korea remembered the lessons of the MERS outbreak in 2015 and planned for the next time by setting up agencies that had the knowledge, training and funding to forecast and respond quickly. The U.S. had also done the same, but those agencies were dismantled by the current administration, which left us unprepared for the current emergency.
If, as this administration maintains, the system it inherited was deficient, would it not have been better to improve it rather than scrapping it? Would it not have been far less costly than current measures?
This epidemic highlights the difference in governing philosophy and likely outcomes between the two political parties. One party believes in the necessity of government and to keep improving it; the other wants to, as Steve Bannon stated, “deconstruct the administrative state.”
Good governance is never the problem!
Rodger Stevens
College Place