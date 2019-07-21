After reading about the horrendous murder of the Whitman College teacher by the transient, I was wondering what the screening process was for the homeless at our tax-funded homeless camp.
I think it would be a good idea to find out who the people are that are taking advantage of the taxpayers’ generosity as far as wants and warrants go. If we are harboring fugitives from other counties or states we need to know for the safety of the residents of our town.
Also, I think, since one of the purposes of the camp, according to the article in the paper, was to get the residents of the camp integrated back into society and out of homelessness. Maybe having each of the residents in the camp perform 15 hours of community service while residing in the camp would help them get them some self-esteem. When a person is just given things without working for them the value of whatever they are given is not appreciated.
Randy Daudt
Walla Walla