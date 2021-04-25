I am writing to everyone in the Walla Walla County area. I am looking for others who are willing to help me with a huge project that our community really needs.
My dream is to provide a day center for our most vulnerable people in our community (our homeless community). I believe once our basic needs are met, then we can concentrate on our physical and mental health.
I cannot do this alone, and I'm calling on you to help make this possible. We are in need of a building that can be converted into this day center or one that is already available to help others in need.
I would like to provide a place where others can come to get their immediate needs met as well as counseling, a meal, a change of clothes and a shower so that they can help process the donations that come through the donation station (with a mentor) and work toward the ultimate goal of moving into their own place after homelessness.
I'm calling all our community members to help make this possible. We really need a safe place they can be during the day. Please help make this possible.
Annett Bovent
Walla Walla