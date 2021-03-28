Monday’s article on police efforts to improve their diversity response was an excellent example of quality journalism and the importance of local newspapers. It acknowledged the pain and anxiety some citizens experience and also transparent efforts by police to bring positive change. It was the kind of solutions journalism Walla Walla needs.
As a volunteer working with the Walla Walla Sleep Center, we have seen police work first-hand. Their response is consistently prompt and professional. When folks are unruly or in conflict, officers de-escalate the situation and address problem behavior equitably. Increasingly, they connect with crisis teams and other professionals when possible. Hearing of their efforts to get even better is reassuring and hopeful.
The Sleep Center has drawn inquiries from all over the country, especially the Northwest. Again and again, folks are impressed by the partnership that makes Walla Walla’s response to struggling individuals exemplary. It’s the communication and teamwork that really stands out.
Chuck Hindman
Walla Walla