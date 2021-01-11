Jerry Votendahl’s letter “Biden will be President…” (Jan. 4) got me wondering. So, I read the radical-right Grassfire article “Top 11 reasons Trump won… .”
It did not surprise me how most of those arguments were circumstantial evidence and not direct evidence. And most arguments expected future results based on past performance.
One argument made me chuckle. “Trump’s candidacy brought amazing “down ballot” success.” Their assumption: if all down ballot Republicans won then Trump should have as well. My takeaway: Even some conservatives have a negative view of Trump. Just common sense.
“Biden has [25%] the Twitter followers than [Trump].” Not surprising when Trump lived on Twitter. Common sense.
This one is particularly annoying. “Biden won 524 counties…while Trump won 2,497”. Just a reminder to everyone, counties do not elect presidents, states do. No county in the U.S. gave Trump 100% of the vote. Even in the reddest county (Wheeler, Texas) almost 10% voted for Biden. Those county votes increase Biden’s state total even if Biden did not win that county. More common sense.
And; “Trump’s 74 million votes are the most for a sitting president in U.S. history and 11 million more than he received in 2016” also made me chuckle. Both numbers are correct, but it doesn’t change the fact that Biden won with 81 million votes. Larger turnouts mean larger vote totals. Common sense again.
By way of illustration, I turn to weeks 16 and 17 in the 2020 NFL season. I am certain anyone who cares about football would know that in week 16 the 49ers scored 20 points and won. In week 17 they scored 23 points and lost. Given the radical-right Grassfire article fans could claim that the second game was stolen. How could a team lose when they won with fewer points the last game? The reason is because that’s the way the game is played. The team/candidate with the most points/votes wins. Period. Common sense.
Anyone applying common sense to the “Top 11 reasons” article could easily refute them in their entirety.
Oh, a 50% increase in black women voters for Trump seems huge. But in fact, it’s only 4 percentage points. It’s amazing what you can do with numbers. Again, a common sense understanding of facts puts it all in perspective.
By the way, circumstantial evidence can win a case, but not when refuted by direct evidence.
Douglas Carlsen
Walla Walla