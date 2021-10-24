Just before my wife and I relocated to Jefferson County, Colorado, the local school board was recalled in a landslide election. Shortly before, those same voters had elected a batch of common sense candidates, avowed Christians and conservatives, though neither credential was required for those non-partisan positions. Once they gained majority, they commenced to surprise those who had elected them by turning radical and repressive, culminating with eliminating an advanced placement American History class as somehow being un-American.
The students, never merely passive agents, rebelled at this final outrage and went on strike, shutting down the whole operation for a few weeks: the 2014 Jefferson County Public Schools protests. It took almost no time before that entire school board had been recalled and replaced with a more reasonable slate, one guided more by the best available science than that ever-elusive and often misleading common sense. More than the electorate needs to be convinced when common sense stops making sense.
The recalled board had slandered their way into office, bad mouthing working policies, misrepresenting situations. They painted a dire portrait than never existed until they showed up. Fortunately, they quickly discredited themselves in practice, yielding a slightly tardy success for education.
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla
