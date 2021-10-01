So-called common sense conservatives seem to be popping up everywhere in Walla Walla these days. On social media, in letters to the editor and pamphlets supporting specific candidates for the upcoming school board and city council elections, they deride their opponents as Marxist radicals seeking to foist an un-American ideology on everyone.
But let’s pause for a moment to ask: Who are the real radicals here? In the name of traditional values, the common sense conservatives would roll back much of the progress made by women over the course of the past century. In the name of fundamentalist Christianity, they would impose their religious values on our neighbors, whether Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist or agnostic. In the name of color-blindness, they would reverse the gains made by our Black colleagues since the Civil Rights movement. In the name of God-given gender identities, they would deny to our gay and lesbian friends the rights they fought so hard to secure.
Let us not be fooled, then. These so-called common sense conservatives are the true radicals, and we should do what we can to foil their reactionary efforts to reverse the arc of the moral universe as it bends, however slowly, toward justice for all.
Tim Kaufman-Osborn
Walla Walla
