Is there actual common ground for conservatives and liberals?
I was considering Richard Parkers letter published Oct. 2 wherein he listed his reasons for supporting conservative political views.
There were several things I see differently. Still I was struck by his list of basic values that he understands are a foundation for our country.
He listed human natural law and natural rights. I understand these to refer to human rights of life liberty and property. Richards adds moral order and experience of self-rule.
I understand self-rule to refer to taking responsibility for my actions, not to a state where no laws limit my choice. I suspect Richard would agree with that clarification.
There is such a rock-solid common foundation upon which to consider political decisions. Still it leaves a lot of room in which to disagree it appears.
Richard stated that he sees liberals as thinking America is an evil nation perhaps intending to replace its basic values.
I am liberal but absolutely do not see this country as evil. I love America and have ongoing hope for America.
Due to love I want a history that is more complete than a few statues of old leaders and misleaders.
Yet, history contains horrors. I do experience genuine horror over America’s slavery. I see more horror in the story of racist control and limitations placed upon Black Americans after the Civil War.
There was a direct abuse of human natural rights. I find real horrors in the history of relations with Native Americans. There has been betrayal of the human values upon which the nation was founded.
It is my love of my country that causes me to view the failures as things to learn from, things to overcome and replace with a better actual living of our values. My love of country says America is capable of being better than it has been before.
Eric Broman
Walla Walla