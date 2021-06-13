Although we are certainly concerned about what goes on in other countries, in the states, we are primarily concerned about our own beloved country and where we live.
Yes, it is right and our duty to ask our representatives to represent us since we elected them to do so. They work for us, not the other way around.
The County Commissioners are within their rights and their duty to request to the politicians in our state to uphold the Constitution. And that includes the Second Amendment which is everyone's right, as a citizen, to protect — it also states that "it cannot be infringed upon." If we do not have representatives that uphold our Constitution, it is our duty to replace them, according to the Declaration of Independence. That includes Senator Patty Murray.
Certain letter writers need to read the Federalist Papers and the actual history of the Founding Fathers of the U.S. to understand the dilemma that the writers of the Constitution had to face because of the slavery that was still present in the states at that time.
In taking away our Second Amendment rights, we have no country because we have no First Amendment rights either.
Bernie Lorraine
Walla Walla