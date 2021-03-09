Todd Kimball declared the commissioners’ commitment to us is strong. I believe this. I did listen to the meeting on January 4. I feel that confused communication led to unnecessary division. We can work together for our county’s health even if we disagree philosophically/politically — but actions must be clear.
In retrospect, January 6‘s Capitol attacks and “rallies” planned for Olympia on January 10 justified my concern for any alliance with “We of Liberty.” On January 4, an off-agenda action was introduced through an “anonymous e-mail” regarding a “We of Liberty” capitol rally requesting a letter supporting the protest, limiting the governor’s emergency powers and prohibiting “mandated vaccinations.” Commissioners Tompkins and Kimball received the request prior to the meeting. The commissioners agreed such a letter was a good idea (one noting 100% agreement) and decided Tompkins would draft a letter — content/recipients weren’t further discussed. I researched the group and emailed the commissioners on January 5 the following:
“Have you engaged your constituents in discussion and determined whether sending a letter in this manner is the most constructive way to communicate the majority’s opinion — if this is the opinion of county voters? Are there actually businesses requiring or considering vaccine mandates or a state government requirement of same? Are you familiar with this organization and satisfied Walla Walla County is endorsing an organization/action that will abide by state law and COVID-19 health and safety regulations? I have read some alarming pre-coverage of Sunday’s rally plans and question whether it makes sense for Walla Walla County to jump right on this unknown horse as it races off to Olympia.”
Commissioner Tompkins responded on January 6 saying he regretted his miscommunication and clarified the letter was meant for our state legislators and would not support someone else’s agenda. He defended the commissioners’ endorsing limiting the governor’s emergency powers and protecting from discrimination those businesses/individuals choosing not to participate in COVID-19 vaccinations. They discussed this again January 7 at a publicized “special meeting,” a closed session with one open agenda item, Roadmap to Recovery. After voting to write the governor regarding their discontent with the plan, Tompkins clarified January 4’s actions. I saw no news coverage but assume minutes reflect this.
The commissioners’ swift response to me was greatly appreciated. I support Inslee’s pandemic management and believe we have laws to protect those who choose to reject vaccinations. Time to move on.
Cindy Widmer
College Place