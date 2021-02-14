I am writing in response to Elyse Semerdjian’s Feb. 4 reader’s opinion letter that uses a lot of presumptions in her calling people to “embrace a global anti-science disinformation campaign.”
I cannot shorten my letter to an acceptable length for the editors’ requirements in order to object to the many presumptions.
The letter to the governor by the commissioners, which I read, has to do with asking Gov. Jay Inslee not to promote discrimination toward the people who refuse the vaccination. The right to refusal is a natural right.
We do not force the risks inherent in an injection. And gladly I see that so far there has been required consent as I have received the vaccinations based on my own weighing on the benefits vs. the risks. Appreciation to all involved in the effort.
It is not a matter of failing to trust others; for many people have scientific reasons to refuse. One of the most common is the gift of natural immunity that most healthy people have been blessed with and they may believe it is sufficient.
To refuse the vaccine and be otherwise responsible for not spreading the virus is not taking a part in killing people who will die in the future while being infected with COVID-19. (And to respond to the letter printed below Ms. Semerdjian’s: It is an assault to my senses that simply “not” wearing a mask outside in a march or otherwise makes the maskless guilty of killing others.)
If a person has a conviction, or a deep-held belief, you cannot assume that they are victims of an “anti-science global disinformation campaign.”
Furthermore, can you imagine what this would look like if there was discrimination based on “not” being vaccinated for COVID-19? Already, businesses such as dine-in restaurants have been “embracing” the use of apps so they can let in only certain customers that show proof of vaccination. I find this very grievous.
The letter by Ms. Semerdjian, with all its false assumptions, is divisive while the letter from the county commissioners attempts to unite under respect for individual rights.
Sharon K. Schiller
Walla Walla