The July 10 issue, of the U-B, was a cornucopia of superb letters and articles.
First, there was a letter to the editor from Lorne Blackman, the Valley’s premier letter writer. Mr. Blackman has missed his calling.
His writing skills are so superior, that he should be a syndicated columnist!
The word “superior” also describes Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Deputy Ian Edwards, the school resource officer at Walla Walla High School.
This campaign to rid our schools of resource officers, by far-left radicals, is almost as asinine as their insidious efforts to defund the police.
The NRA says, correctly, that there should be a resource officer in every American school. Remove them and the school shootings will escalate. Then, the Marxist-left, anti-gun lobby will start screaming that the American people need to be totally disarmed. With no police and a disarmed citizenry, far-left anarchists can then proceed to overthrow our beloved republic.
Finally, Ruben Navarrette, the normally liberal syndicated columnist, made some scathing comments about the Democratic Party. In the last paragraph of his column Navarrette said, “The hard left — and the Democratic Party it now controls — should be disqualified from leading this country. How can they run it? They don’t even understand it.”
It’s tragic but, come November, millions of incredibly naive Americans will place the vile, corrupt, evil, immoral and socialist/Marxist Democratic Party back in the White House and Congress.
God Help us! This grand experiment in freedom and liberty will finally come to a tragic and ignominious halt.
Curtis E. Stone
Dayton