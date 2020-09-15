Reading through the readers’ opinions gave me a headache.
1. No, Denmark is not a socialist country. In fact, the Danish prime minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has stated “I know that some people in the U.S. associate the Nordic model with some sort of socialism. Therefore I would like to make one thing clear. Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy,”
2. I have a college degree and I support Donald Trump. Most all of my friends also have college degrees and they support Trump as well. Joe Rogan has a college degree and supports Trump. Matt Christiansen has a college degree and supports Trump. I could go on all day long touting highly educated conservatives and liberals who support Trump, but having a college degree does not inherently imply that you are educated in any capacity.
Tim Pool for example is arguably one of the smartest people around and dropped out of high school and he supports Trump. Tarl Warwick is a college dropout and supports Trump. And in this day and age with more and more colleges turning into adult daycare centers with “safe spaces,” “hate-speech” bans, use of infantile words like “bullying” instead of adult words like “harassment,” segregationist practices and fluff degrees — yeah it really doesn’t mean much and certainly doesn’t indicate voting preference.
3. No, Trump did not say, “I don’t get it. What was in it for them.” That quote comes from anonymous, unverified sources from a far-left publication and has been contested even by people who hate Trump. Even disgruntled Trump critic John Bolton denies hearing him say it.
Also the U.S. ranks 7th according to “research” done by U.S. News & World Report ... by which I mean they bought “research” from BAV Consulting that relies on self-reported survey responses with expected perceptions ... meaning it’s manipulated data.
4. No, Republicans don’t project, you’re confusing sarcasm for sincerity. On the flip side during the Democrat convention they had Michelle Obama accusing Trump of putting kids in cages, when that policy was enacted by her husband and ended by Trump. They had Jimmy Carter, who arguably had the worst foreign policy of any president, criticizing Trump’s foreign policy. They had Andrew Cuomo criticizing Trump’s coronavirus response.
For cryin’ out loud they even had Bill Clinton lecturing Trump on proper Oval Office behavior! Project much?
Matthew Moulton
College Place