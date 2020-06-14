Have you noticed that nearly all the states and cities that have problems with the economy, riots and COVID-19 are run by Democrats?
According to a 2017 study by The Fiscal Times those cities with the worst fiscal strength scores were run by Democrats.
The recent riots were mostly in cities run by Democrats. Of course, most of the protesters were peaceful but they were infiltrated by people bent on destruction and looting. But it seems the Democrat leaders had the police stand down and let the rioters loot and destroy property. One mayor justified the lack of control as protecting the lives of the protesters and looters.
Now many of the Democrat-run cities want to defund the police. How stupid is that? That is on the agenda of Antifa and Black Lives Matter.
The Seattle Post Intelligencer in its heading for the funnies used to quote Puck from Midsummer Night’s Dream, “What fools these mortals be.”
So true.
Victor R. Phillips
Walla Walla