Good News! I have candidates I can vote for in the coming local election. Kudos to Terri Trick, Kathy Mulkerin, Adam Kirtley and Gustavo Reyna for being courageous because you honestly care about our community.

I wish I could vote for Rick Eskil too — another candidate I admire — but I don't live in the right ward.

I'm old-fashioned enough to believe Walla Walla citizens care and will vote.

Kate Morton

Walla Walla

Tags

Load comments