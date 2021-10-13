Good News! I have candidates I can vote for in the coming local election. Kudos to Terri Trick, Kathy Mulkerin, Adam Kirtley and Gustavo Reyna for being courageous because you honestly care about our community.
I wish I could vote for Rick Eskil too — another candidate I admire — but I don't live in the right ward.
I'm old-fashioned enough to believe Walla Walla citizens care and will vote.
Kate Morton
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.