Whether the climate is warming due to fluctuations in solar radiance, lunar orbital variations or some other fanciful canard, the last thing we should be doing is putting our heads in the sand.
Can we agree that carbon emissions aren’t helping matters? Where is the national pride when confronted with this phenomenon? We are not helpless, technologically primitive morons who should sit back and watch the climate “naturally” warm us out of existence. Let’s defend ourselves!
The United States government is investing $733 billion this year in national defense — i.e. preservation of the world geopolitical order — a global “climate” of stable national borders and unprecedented peace that has allowed humans to flourish as no other species in world history. In less than 8 years of defense spending applied instead to investments in nuclear energy (to pick a solution), we could have 100% non-fossil electricity generation in this country.
Who would attack us during this shift in military spending to address a new adversary? Look at North Korea! One nuclear weapon is enough to deter anyone from invading, and Statista.com says we have thousands.
Let’s stop arguing about the cause and come together against the very real adversary that is our warming world.
Aaron Bailey
Walla Walla