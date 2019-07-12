Yard signs signal election seasons, and did you know residents of the city of Walla Walla will be electing new City Council members in the upcoming months?
A primary election will be held in August to determine who will compete for the seats in the general election this fall.
What’s new and interesting is the Walla Walla City Council’s recent adoption of a restructuring of the City Council positions. Four City Council seats will be representing the four Walla Walla city Ward neighborhoods, and two of the new Ward positions will be elected during these upcoming elections.
Sound confusing? Not sure which Ward you live in or who is running to represent you in your Ward? When will you get your ballot?
Come to the candidates forum July 18 to find the answer to these questions and more.
The Walla Walla chapter of the American Association of University Women (WW-AAUW), with sponsorship from the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, and in partnership with Walla Walla Latino Alliance, Whitman College Politics Department and La Voz, are hosting a candidates forum so you, the voter, have an opportunity to meet the City Council candidates, learn their approach to the role of local government, positions on issues facing the city of Walla Walla, and answer questions you may have.
The City Council candidates forum is Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Garrison Middle School cafeteria, 906 Chase Street. There will be a short overview of the new Ward positions. A moderator will provide some questions to all the candidates, and there is also time for questions from the audience. Spanish translation will be provided.
A similar candidates forum will also be held later for the Port commissioner candidates. It will be July 23 at Garrison Middle School from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Invite your friends and neighbors, and come participate in our local government process. See you Thursday,
Tracii Hickman
WW-AAUW President
Walla Walla