With all the excellent journalists and opinion pieces available out there I was wondering why I’m served up a heaping plate of Rich Lowry in the Union-Bulletin several times each week.
I find his columns to be off base and sometimes dangerous when it comes to his opinions on the pandemic we are now experiencing.
I try to get my medical advice from licensed doctors and health-care providers in the area and they seem to agree with each other that we will hit another steep curve this summer or early fall.
Rich leans toward the opposite. Being on the side of caution when it comes to a pandemic is more reassuring to me than otherwise. As was evidenced in the lack of social distancing across our country on this Memorial weekend.
I am a proponent of fair journalism and supporting my local community newspaper but feel it is a disservice to readers to continuously print his opinion pieces when there are opinions available from journalists that would rather err on the side of caution. Exactly what is needed during a dangerous and unknown pandemic.
Suzie Hamburg Davis
Walla Walla