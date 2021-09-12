During the recent rain, I took the opportunity to take a spin around town. On one end of Main Street stands a looming statue of Christopher Columbus and, at the other end, a discrete edifice honoring Marcus Whitman. Now there is a movement afoot to remove both these statues.
No matter how well-intentioned this movement is, it is misguided and not well thought out.
As you drive around our valley and town, it is all possible because of these two gents.
Columbus was a man of his times, and an enlightened one to boot. He was looking for a route to replace the silk road. Whitman can here to help the Native Americans, not exploit them. What we have is because of these men and other men like them, not in spite of them.
These statues represent our heritage as Walla Wallans and as Americans. Did they have faults — most likely. But we all have faults. You can’t cancel our history just because it does not fit your misplaced standards of today. If at some time in future PETA decides that owning a dog is wrong, do we cancel Obama because he had pet?
Maury Fortney
Walla Walla
