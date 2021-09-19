The statue of Christopher Columbus was placed by a private group on public property in front of the Walla Walla County Courthouse that is owned and maintained by all of the taxpayers in Walla Walla County. The statue has been there for over 100 years. It is now time for the statue to be moved to private property.
Originally, the statue was placed by an oppressed group of immigrants to show their pride in enduring and overcoming racism towards immigrants. They apparently placed the statue in front of the Walla Walla County Courthouse to represent their quest for justice. Now, this once-oppressed group is mainstream and successful.
Of all people, this once-oppressed group should understand the same desire for justice that today’s Indigenous people, immigrants and people of color are also seeking.
I request that the Columbus statue be removed from Walla Walla County property and placed on private property.
Clint Rehn
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.