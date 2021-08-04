I read the July 16 U-B article on removing the Christopher Columbus statue. One of those interviewed said she “… can’t even imagine how people of color and Native Americans feel walking into a courthouse knowing there’s that statue out there and that people are proud of it.” I’m very proud of it; my grandfather was a statue commissioner.
We Belong Walla Walla petitions the removal of our statue from the courthouse lawn citing Columbus’ abominable actions. This statue was gifted by Italian immigrants on October 12, 1911 with pride and gratitude to Walla Walla County where they settled, labored and celebrated. In the article, though, opponents state our statue symbolizes “... the violence of 500 years of colonial oppression at the hand of European explorers.” Nope, it's just a symbol of gratitude.
I’m wondering if anyone from We Belong Walla Walla talked with statue commissioner descendants or the Italian Heritage Association for clarification following Gary Ponti’s letter.
Interlopers, who don’t even live here anymore, are demanding removal of our Christopher Columbus statue. At 50 miles away, they wait for my elected commissioners to discuss this. Why?
This gift was made with purest intent and will never represent the hate communicated in the article.
Patti Castoldi Bughi
Walla Walla