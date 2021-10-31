I received a flyer identifying “Columbia County Conservatives” and endorsing Conservative candidates for Dayton City Council, Port of Columbia and Dayton School Board positions.
This political group professes "that over the 200+ years since our country’s founding, the U.S. has done remarkably well living up to the goals improving the human condition, free from rule by a person, or body, not beholden to the people." But, we’re a representative government, “We the People.”
Don’t be misled by the slick postal flyer and voter guide CCC provided. Ensure your choices for local Columbia County races include only those candidates running for a positive, nonpartisan, honest approach to local governance.
Union-Bulletin readers Kathryn Zahl and Grace Ogoshi clearly stated, “There is no place for divisive (national) partisan politics in these community races,” and “become an accurately informed participant and disseminate factual information.” Yes.
Columbia County residents, vote for the following slate of positive, nonpartisan, collaborative, inclusive and qualified candidates on Nov. 2:
• Shawn Brown, Jack Miller, Port of Columbia Commissioners
• Teeny McMunn, Write-in candidate Vicki Zoller, Fred Crowe, Bo Stevenson, Grant Griffen and Jeff McCowen, Dayton City Council Members
•Jim Kime and Barbara Miller for Columbia County Public Hospital District Board of Commissioners
Vote for positive, nonpartisan candidates.
Lisa Naylor
Dayton
