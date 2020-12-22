In a story in the Union-Bulletin on Dec. 11 describing the cancellation of the Washington-Oregon college football game, the report from The Seattle Times noted that 559 UW athletes have received a total of 5,950 PCR tests, resulting in 64 positive cases of COVID-19 (1.07%).
Although numerically correct to report that 1.07% of the tests were positive, the more meaningful statistic would be to report that 11.4% of all athletes tested positive.
The article also cites university officials claiming that the health and safety and well-being of student-athletes is always the top priority when making decisions.
However, in the state of Washington, only 2.6% of all residents have received a positive test. Thus, these decisions have created conditions that resulted in a more than four-fold greater likelihood of transmission of COVID-19 for the UW athletes.
Colleges and universities have made great efforts to mitigate disease transmission with testing and tracing and mask wearing and distancing.
But attempting to continue college sports with high level of contact, indoors or outdoors, does not prioritize the health and safety of students, or the communities in which they live.
Let’s apply the same public health measures to these activities and recognize that even with testing, the sanctioning of close contact without masks is not acting in the best interest of student-athletes or others with whom they come into contact this winter.
Jim Russo
Walla Walla