I write this letter in full support of the College Place Public Schools 2020 Transportation Levy.
The levy is specifically to purchase school buses. I am a bus driver at College Place School District and therefore have firsthand knowledge of the importance that this levy passes. CPPS student enrollment has increased 21 percent over the last three years, which increased the bus ridership by 12 percent. Sixty-four percent of our 1,500 plus students ride the bus daily.
As the city of College Place continues to see rapid growth in the form of new homes being built throughout the community, we need to have strong schools that can handle this growth and a quality fleet of buses.
With the increase in students comes more sporting and extracurricular transportation needs.
And, the state-funding model for buses is not keeping pace with our growth. Since this levy is the same 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed value as we have had the past two years, nothing will change on our taxes.
Please vote yes on the 2020 College Place Public Schools Transportation Levy!
JoAnn Collins
Walla Walla