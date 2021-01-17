January is School Board Appreciation Month across the nation. The month is set aside to recognize the elected school board members who serve our schools day in and day out across the country.
These public servants spend countless hours during their term providing leadership, support, and passion for the teaching and learning of our children.
In College Place Public Schools, five amazing school board members lead us each day: President Mandy Thompson, Vice President Todd Stubblefield and members Doug Case, Troy Fitzgerald and Melito Ramirez.
These five members represent the citizens of the College Place area ensuring that the community voice is heard and a part of the district mission and vision. These unpaid officials serve tirelessly to support a greater tomorrow for our children, our community, and our nation.
This has been an extremely challenging year for schools operating in the pandemic. State guidelines and county and city conditions change daily and the CPPS School Board has not flinched in their commitment to do the very best for our children, our staff, and our community.
It has not been easy and their decisions during this time rarely please everyone, but they have been steadfast in their dedication.
It is because of these five committed, elected officials that College Place Public Schools continues to grow, flourish, and provide excellent, challenging opportunities to the young people of College Place.
I am proud to get to serve such an outstanding board of directors who lead with love, compassion, and integrity.
Superintendent Jim Fry
College Place Public Schools