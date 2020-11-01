Amazing but President Trump badmouthed Joe Biden for listening to the scientists at an October rally in Nevada.
I would think a person who boasts he’s a “stable genius” with an uncle who once taught at MIT would know better. Here’s a person who got a privileged ride in a mechanical wonder (helicopter) to Walter Reed Hospital. There he was given one or more cocktail meds (eg, stem cells) to kill whatever coronavirus had weakened him by a team of doctors ... people of science ... instead of begging them for injections of bleach and an UV light.
And why go to the hospital since his pandemic guru, Dr. Atlas, says “herd immunity” is the answer? Shouldn’t the president have just mingled with the stricken to prove the White House policy they’ve been pushing?
Helicopter rides, stem cells, doctors — there’s some cognizance missing in the West Wing.
Bink Owen
Walla Walla