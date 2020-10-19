In a recent editorial, you praised Washington 16th Legislative District candidate Carly Coburn for being both bright and energetic. Coburn is both of those things, for sure. Also, as you stated, she has done her research into the issues.
I think, however, that you overlooked her decency. As a disability rights advocate, she has done much good in the world. Now, as she seeks to represent the 16th as your representative, her goal is to continue helping people.
This is the sort of person you should want to represent you — someone with a kind and giving heart.
I live outside of your district, which is disappointing for me because I wish I could vote for a person like her. I hope your readers feel likewise.
Erick Peterson
Hermiston