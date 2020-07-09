R.S. Ellard, in a letter published July 1, derided Gov. Jay Inslee and then gave a very misleading representation of OSHA protocol for masks.
I hope Ellard doesn’t kill anyone with the “information.” The OSHA recommendation specific to this virus is: “Cloth face coverings may be commercially produced or improvised garments, scarves, bandanas, or items made from T-shirts or other fabrics. [They] are worn in public over the nose and mouth to contain the wearer’s potentially infectious respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks and to limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), to others…. [They] are not appropriate substitutes for PPE such as respirators (e.g., N95 respirators) or medical face masks (e.g., surgical masks) in workplaces where respirators or face masks are recommended or required to protect the wearer.”
Furthermore, the journal “Physics of Fluids” published an article on June 30, written by researchers at Florida Atlantic University. The researchers documented that commercial cone masks reduce the transmission of droplets from 8 feet to 2.5 inches; a folded handkerchief from 8 feet to 1.25 feet; and a bandana from 8 feet to 3.6 feet.
Ellard has a right to risk his/her own life, but not mine. Wear a mask!
Susan Pickett
Walla Walla