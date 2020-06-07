Jerry Votendahl's June 3 letter ended with "...in regard to schools ... we should have never closed them as we know now that said virus rarely affects children. Further, we need to open the schools now as the harm caused by their closure far outweigh the risk caused by a spread of the virus."
Wow.
We know the virus can be spread by people who do not exhibit any symptoms. While it is true that young people have shown the least severity of illness (overall), it is a big leap to go to "we need to open the schools now."
My student has a good immune system and I am grateful for that. However, she is not perfect about covering a cough, washing her hands or maintaining social distancing.
In the years that she rode the bus to school I don't think she ever had a bus driver under the age of 55. With one door to let students on and off of, that seems like an unacceptable level of risk for drivers to take.
Their health has as much value as her education does. Schools are filled with educators and all of the staff it takes to provide support for that education. Look around — there are more than a few gray heads in that crowd too, and as with the general population, some of these folks have underlying health conditions regardless of their age.
Their health has value too. How many medically fragile students are enrolled in the Walla Walla Valley? Maintaining these kids at their baseline is tough to begin with.
I'll be the first to agree that distance learning is far from perfect — at least at our house. It is full of struggle and frustration. My student has those feelings too. But we are learning. Maybe not fractions, but we are learning that parents are indeed primary educators of their children. We are learning grace, flexibility, different ways of time/money management and the value of being together.
I can't wait for schools to reopen. I want my student to forge ahead with academics and PE that isn't "boring."
But I don't want her to be a virus case. I don't want her to share it with friends and teachers or to bring it home to her family. The closure of school is a reasonable safe guard at this time. I hope it isn't necessary in the fall.
Kara Joscelyn-Torrey
Walla Walla