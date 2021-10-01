It's been my humble opinion that the U-B has exercised a degree of bullying in allowing differing opinions regarding COVID-19. However, the September 20 issue featured a wonderful article written by Jeremy Burnham regarding the brave stance of Gary Benefiel's approach to vaccination proof required by WWCC mandated by Gov. Jay Inslee. Kudos to both for, hopefully, unlocking closed doors on open discussion. Perhaps Benefiel's opinion that an "approach of intimidation and bullying is not consistent with WWCC's values," will serve as an example and reminder to others engaged in such tactics.

Close-minded, one-sided discussions fuel hate and further division and bears a heavy load. Remembering something along the lines of "his truth, your truth, my truth" might open minds and leave an incentive to grow. "One size (of anything) does not fit all."

Let these rays of light shine so we are more able to see and explore differences.

Jo Records

Walla Walla

