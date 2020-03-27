The headline and the first sentence of the article on page C4 of Sunday's paper about meals being on-hold at the Senior Center was misleading, and I want to clarify what's really happening in case readers did not read down to the fourth paragraph.
The Senior Center is serving warm, to-go meals in our parking lot between 11 a.m. and noon each weekday. These meals are free for Washington residents 60 years old and older and cost $7 for those under 60. This is a drive-thru service and you do not need to get out of your car.
The senior person does not have to be present, so family members and/or friends can pick the meals up for that person. The menu of what is being served each day is on our website, on our Facebook page, and printed in the Sunday Union-Bulletin each week.
We are closed every other Friday which is today, April 10 and April 24.
Please share this info with any senior who would benefit from a free warm meal each day.
Jane Kaminsky
Nutrition Director
Walla Walla Senior Center