If I denounce somebody as a jerk in the privacy of my fireside no one is likely bothered. If I go on the radio and denounce the fire chief as an arsonist, that's another matter. A charge like that can harm professional prospects. The chief could take me to court and require evidence. Real evidence.
The resident, having exhausted counts, recounts and audits of recounts, wants us to believe in "rumors" and "I heard it was." To believe in ballot stuffers and ballot shredders that the Democrats somehow recruited, trained and strategically placed all over Georgia. That they swung the election there with the winking cooperation of other poll volunteers and most amazing of all maintained universal silence about the whole thing.
Weaker vessels like you or I might be tempted to brag a bit about such a feat, but not these mute minions. When one considers that the whole trick had to be duplicated with equal effect and silence in half a dozen other states at the same time the mind simply staggers with admiration. Or disbelief.
In recent letters one writer "believes" machines can be messed with and "may" have been. Another would have us ignore the vote tally and urges instead that we should count the counties. Next we'll be asked to consider the candidates number of neckties.
Complaint is made that the courts refuse to consider the evidence. This point refuses to consider that Rudy Giuliani, after traveling the country shouting "Fraud!," went into court in Pennsylvania and meekly stated "Oh, we're not claiming fraud your honor, We have no evidence of fraud."
This, in essence, was repeated in 60-odd other courtrooms across the land. Apparently all the judges are in on it with the hundreds of shredders and stuffers, the CIA, FBI and now Vice President Mike Pence.
One of the more annoying claims of Trump's "Herd Mentality" is the one that says "I don't want this to be true, I just connect the dots." But you don't just connect the dots. You select them. The search is not for evidence but for the cozy confirmation of belief.
Questioning the government is civic duty in a republic. Doubt about its motives is baked into our Constitution.
But insisting, without strongest evidence, that its elections are corrupt is political opportunism become sedition. It is civic vandalism. It is the ideology of an arsonist.
Mark Raddatz
Walla Walla