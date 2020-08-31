I’d like to comment on an article in your Aug. 23 edition about the Postal Service and the recent downtown rally.
The article states that due to the financial stressors of the pandemic, the USPS will run out of money early next year, which calls for an immediate COVID-19 financial relief of $25 billion dollars.
This is utter nonsense. Although some are concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic will push the Postal Service over the financial edge, revenues have been stable, thanks to a big increase in package deliveries.
In addition, Congress provided a $10 billion loan to the Postal Service earlier this year. As a result, there’s virtually no scenario where the Postal Service goes bankrupt this year, and, as such, the proposed Pelosi $25 billion bailout has no reasonable connection to the coming election.
One speaker at the rally is quoted as saying, “Because of public outrage, DeJoy says that he will make no more changes to post offices until after the election. Photo evidence shows us otherwise.”
The photo evidence the speaker is apparently referring to are pictures of collection boxes in trucks that are being hauled away supposedly to block mail-in ballots.
According to the Heritage Foundation, the Postal Service has more than 141,000 blue collection boxes spread across the country. Those boxes are moved regularly from low-demand to high-demand areas to maximize efficiency. Photos of those boxes on the backs of trucks are part of standard operating procedure, rather than proof of a nefarious, anti-election plot.
Both the political left and the political right are trying to make mail-in ballots a huge election year issue. The left claims that the right is going to rig the election by hamstringing the postal service. The right claims that voting by mail opens the door to fraud and ballot harvesting.
If mail in ballots are going to be a problem it’s not because of the Postal Service. Rather the problem will be the those states that have not yet implemented mail in voting and as a result will be unable to verify the validity of ballots received and accurately count them in a timely fashion.
Washington state and Florida have had mail in voting for years and it has worked quite well. The problem will be those states (around 30) that have not yet implemented a workable mail in voting system.
Charles Phillips
Walla Walla