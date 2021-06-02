If you visited Mountain View Cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend, I’m sure you noticed how beautifully maintained the cemetery is as well as all of the parks and in particular Walla Walla’s gem, Pioneer Park.
Many of us enjoy the inviting vibes of the “streateries,” hanging baskets and the large floral containers in the downtown area as well.
All of these venues are managed and maintained by the city of Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department under the direction of Andy Coleman. I would just like to publicly acknowledge Andy and his staff for a job well done!
Pam Ray
Walla Walla