Wholehearted kudos to the YMCA because it will no longer be leasing their lot at Park and Crescent streets to contractor Premier Excavation as a staging lot for storing and processing asphalt used in the improvement of Park St. and other streets in the area. Premier's two year lease expires Nov. 30. While most of us Walla Wallans appreciate the improved streets and infrastructure, the polluting asphalt dust and by-products present a danger to the health of children and neighbors in the vicinity. Real estate values of properties in the area have plummeted.
The city of Walla Walla has just announced that their next big project will be to create a much needed roundabout at the intersection of Howard and Chestnut streets. I trust the city will require the chosen contractor to situate their staging lot in an area that is not residential or highly populated.
Beth Call
Walla Walla