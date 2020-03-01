In response to the U-B's Feb. 24 editorial called “Construction is a Pain": Yes, public construction projects to rebuild infrastructure is a necessary part of our vibrant economy and public health. But it does not need to be onerous to local business.
I worked at Sound Transit when the light rail systems was built down Rainier Ave. in Seattle. Sound Transit was a much larger project in a much more densely populated area than any of the construction seen recently in Walla Walla.
The City of Seattle required us to keep access to businesses along the route open at all times, and we put those requirements in the construction contracts.
Sure this added to the cost of construction. But should the public pay for access, or should we make the private businesses foot the bill through lost business? The current approach is, in effect, making local business pay for part of the construction. In other words, it is a hidden tax.
I think the answer is clear. The city should keep access to businesses open at all times.
Steve Procter
Walla Walla